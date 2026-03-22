Rumours Swirl Over Matildas Star Sam Kerr Possibly Heading To The US

Speculation is intensifying around the next move for Matildas captain Sam Kerr, with the global football star reportedly weighing up a potential shift to the United States as her time with Chelsea nears its end.

Kerr, widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, is nearing the conclusion of her current contract with the Women’s Super League (WSL) club.

While no formal announcement has been made, reports suggest her departure is increasingly likely.

Is Sam Kerr heading to the United States?

Sam Kerr has recently returned to strong form following an ACL injury, playing a key role in Australia’s run to the Asian Cup final.

By her own estimation, she is operating at around “90 per cent” of her peak, a figure that has done little to dampen international interest.

Discussion around her future has also on her personal life and how a potential swap could support herself and her family.

Kerr married US footballer Kristie Mewis in Perth earlier this year, and the couple welcomed their son, Jagga, in 2025. A move to the United States’ National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) would place Kerr closer to Mewis’ family and within a competition increasingly capable of offering record breaking contracts.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has criticised suggestions Chelsea may only offer Kerr a short term extension, saying: “I think that would be quite disrespectful to her, especially when she is coming back from that injury.

“She is unbelievable, one of the best in the world – to not give her that kind of contract where she can say, ‘Right, I can ease myself into it’, instead of trying to give her maybe another year then she’s rushing to try and do stuff.

“I think they should sign her up and on a good deal, not a (one) year.”

Former England captain Steph Houghton echoed that sentiment: “She should stay.

“I think it would be stupid if she didn’t stay from a Chelsea point of view, because what she’s done for however many seasons in the WSL.”

However, the financial pull of the NWSL is becoming harder to ignore.

Wright noted: “If there are contracts like that being handed out, there is no way that’s not going to turn the heads of a WSL player.”

“It is no different to the men’s game,” he added, while Houghton described recent deals as “life-changing money”.

Kerr’s legacy at Chelsea is already secure, with 100 goals and multiple league titles.