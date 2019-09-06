—

A 45-year-old Brazilian woman has given birth to her own grandchildren after she opted to act as a surrogate mother to her gay son.

Sao Paulo teacher Valdira das Neves, 45, had suffered a miscarriage four years ago, after which she began to explore alternative ways to become pregnant.

Her gay son Marcelo das Neves Junior, 24, wanted to become a father, and so she offered to become a surrogate to his children.

Marcelo’s sperm was used to inseminate donor eggs which were then implanted inside his mother.

She gave birth to twins at the Clinical Hospital of Ribeirao Preto on Tuesday, September 3.

The boy and girl were both born premature but are healthy and well.

Marcelo told Thathi.com that becoming a dad for him was “a dream come true.”

“We opted for my mother to bear the children, receiving an embryo fertilised by my semen and an egg from a donor,” he said.

“We are living a dream, the feeling is wonderful.”

Marcelo’s father was also on hand as his wife went into labor and is supportive of the arrangement, after losing his own daughter to the miscarriage four years ago.