Cardinal Raymond Burke has spoken out against gay people, calling them “evil” and urging families to keep gay relatives away from gatherings with children.

In an interview with right-wing website Life Site News, Burke was asked by an Australian couple how they should respond to their son bringing his male partner to Christmas dinner.

Burke replied that such a situation should be handled carefully given “the aggressiveness of the homosexual agenda”.

He said that gay family members in what he called “a disordered relationship” should be excluded from gatherings with “impressionable children”.

“We wouldn’t, if it were another kind of relationship—something that was profoundly disordered and harmful—we wouldn’t expose our children to that relationship, to the direct experience of it,” he said.

“And neither should we do it in the context of a family member who not only suffers from same-sex attraction, but who has chosen to live out that attraction, to act upon it, committing acts which are always and everywhere wrong, evil.”

Burke said he urged family members “not to scandalise their children or grandchildren” through contact with gay relatives.

He added that gay people within the church should be encouraged to leave their relationships “to begin to lead a chaste life”.

“Those people… living in that way certainly cannot have any leadership role in the parish, because it would give the impression to parishioners that the way they are living is perfectly all right,” he said.