Cardinal Raymond Burke has spoken out against gay people, calling them “evil” and urging families to keep gay relatives away from gatherings with children.
In an interview with right-wing website Life Site News, Burke was asked by an Australian couple how they should respond to their son bringing his male partner to Christmas dinner.
He said that gay family members in what he called “a disordered relationship” should be excluded from gatherings with “impressionable children”.
“We wouldn’t, if it were another kind of relationship—something that was profoundly disordered and harmful—we wouldn’t expose our children to that relationship, to the direct experience of it,” he said.
“And neither should we do it in the context of a family member who not only suffers from same-sex attraction, but who has chosen to live out that attraction, to act upon it, committing acts which are always and everywhere wrong, evil.”
Burke said he urged family members “not to scandalise their children or grandchildren” through contact with gay relatives.
He added that gay people within the church should be encouraged to leave their relationships “to begin to lead a chaste life”.
“Those people… living in that way certainly cannot have any leadership role in the parish, because it would give the impression to parishioners that the way they are living is perfectly all right,” he said.
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
It is absolutely incredible that this clown has the unmitigated gall in the light of Catholic Church Heirachy Australia wide being being viewed as considering pedophilia as the norm, that this clown even makes any public comment on sexuality.
In the eyes of the Catholic Church, a relationship between consenting adults is evil but it’s it’s OK to fuck the ten year old choir boys.
Ian Jakobi
Just another ageing dinosaur out of touch with modern society and cocooned inside the confines of in institution that has outlived it’s purpose. I am not a religious person but I don’t begrudge those who are and I feel that in order for religion to evolve and be relevant for modern people these old men need to be retired taken out of public affairs and replaced with younger clergy who are more in step with what is going on on the world. Allowing these old men to remain and inflict their outmoded doctrines on modern youth and families is actually dangerous.
Maybe they should keep Catholic priests out of family gatherings. Reminds me of the saying about ‘glass houses’.
Based on the available evidence, I would be more worried about leaving catholic priests alone with children!
I have a gay niece and I’m quite happy about her babysitting my children. But, I would never leave my children with the local catholic priest – that’s just asking for trouble.
These fucking hypocrites. Hey Cardinal Burke, how about making sure CATHOLIC PRIESTS AND TEACHERS STOP FUCKING KIDS before worrying about whether a gay couple being at dinner could ‘scandalize’ children. How about making sure the CHURCH STOPS THREATENING VICTIMS OF PAEDOPHILE PRIESTS before ever thinking about the welfare of other peoples’ kids? Oh, that’s too much to ask of you it turns out.
What an evil, evil man. I am speechless.