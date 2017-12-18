—

Two couples have made history by becoming the first same-sex couples married under Australia’s reformed marriage laws.

Lauren Price and Amy Laker married on Saturday in front of 65 guests in Camden, Sydney.

The second couple, Amy and Elise McDonald, exchanged vows later on the same day in Melbourne’s Carlton Gardens, the ABC reported.

Though weddings can officially take place from January 9, Price and Laker successfully obtained an exemption as family was travelling from Wales to be there.

The McDonalds obtained their exemption for the same reason, with family having flown in from Asia and the Middle East.

They had planned a commitment ceremony regardless but realised at the last minute that they could be granted permission to put the new legislation to good effect.

“We were always going to have a ceremony but to have it legalised is very special,” Elise McDonald said.

Cas Willow and Heather Richards were expected to marry today at the hospital where Willow is being treated for cancer.

“We are thrilled to support the celebration of Cas and Heather’s marriage,” said Dale Fisher, the hospital’s chief executive.

The couple got engaged when the legislation was passed because a commitment ceremony “just wasn’t the same.”

Richards said the marriage “means our relationship won’t just be tolerated, it will be accepted.”