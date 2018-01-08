Labor has “no plans” to address the law allowing religious schools to fire teachers for being LGBTI, Tanya Plibersek has said.
Religious schools are exempt from federal and state discrimination laws, allowing them to discriminate based on their beliefs, The Guardian has reported.
The National Catholic Education Commission this week released its pre-budget submission, saying that in light of marriage equality religious freedom must be upheld so Catholic schools could “teach and foster a school environment that reflects the mission and identity of the Catholic church”.
Plibersek said she did not foresee an increase in homophobic firings.
“What I would say is that most Catholic schools are very thoughtful about keeping the very best staff,” she said.
“I don’t expect to see a spate of people sacked because of their sexuality.”
Last year, a Perth teacher was fired from his job at a religious school after coming out as gay.
The Greens promised in 2016 to remove religious exemptions to anti-discrimination laws for schools.
The panel behind the religious freedom inquiry will meet for the first time next week, following controversy over whether submissions made to it will be kept secret.
The inquiry is due to report to parliament in March.
“I don’t expect to see a spate of people sacked because of their sexuality.” Really, Tanya Plibersek?
Having been arbitrarily sacked from a job some thirty years ago simply because of someone else’s religious beliefs, I ask Plibersek to clarify how many LGBTQ Australians have ever been sacked on religious grounds (or not employed in the first place)?
I daresay that she doesn’t know because she has never looked.
Australian LGBTQ voters deserve a better aspirant to government than someone who so flippantly dismisses inequality under the law.
Disappointing stuff from Plibersek, why not just handball the issue back to the WA (Labor) government, it’s a state law after all. And the WA Premier has said he disagrees with the law and is investigating changing it anyway.
It’s not news or even an issue that federal Labor isn’t going to use federal laws to override state laws (there are constitutional difficulties for a start) but the way Plibersek has explained this seems to be a bit of a dog-whistle to homophobes when a simple handball pass to her WA counterparts was all that was required.