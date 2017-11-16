—

Former tennis legend and vocal anti-LGBTI pastor Margaret Court has threatened to end her 50-year association with the Liberal Party.

Court believes the major parties are complicit in Australia’s moral decline, according to The West Australian.

“We look at what’s there now and they are not listening to the conservatives or what a lot of people would like,” she said.

“They are not allowing you to speak. I don’t think I want to be with either party.”

She urged politicians to follow their conscience rather than the marriage survey result and oppose the marriage reform bill in parliament.

Court said she thought the government and media had not properly examined the effects of marriage equality on education and society in other countries.

The Victory Life Church pastor has argued that the Bible defines marriage as being between a man and a woman.

She famously announced she would boycott Qantas over the airline’s support for marriage equality.

Court drew more attention earlier this year after a bizarre rant on a Christian radio program in which she compared LGBTI people to Hitler and communists.

On another occasion she spoke about her fears that marriage equality would end Christmas.

Her repeated homophobic and transphobic comments have been met with wide criticism and calls for Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena to be renamed.

Western Australia Liberal Party president Norman Moore said he hoped Court would reconsider her threat to cut ties with the party.