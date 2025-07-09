Alan Jones’ Lawyer Raises Concern Over Police Phone Searches

The lawyer for former broadcaster Alan Jones has told a court he has “grave concerns” about the legality of a search of his client’s phone conducted by police before he was charged in November last year.

The 84-year-old was arrested on November 18 following a months-long investigation into allegations of indecent assaults and sexual touching incidents over two decades. He has been charged with a total of 35 historical sexual assault offences. The youngest alleged victim was 17 at the time of the alleged offending.

The charges include 19 counts of aggravated indecent assault, 11 counts of assault with acts of indecency, two counts of sexually touching another person without consent, and two counts of common assault.

The matter was heard at Sydney’ Central Local Court on Tuesday, where Jones’ lawyer Bryan Wrench raised concerns that his team had been “served with downloads of our client’s telephone devices”.

“We then wrote to the police regarding our concerns about a search conducted on the 18th of November – the legality, journalistic privilege as well as issues regarding legal privilege.”

He said NSW police had since sought legal representatives and were working tirelessly, “but they seem to be a bit puffed out”.

Jones continues to deny all charges

Wrench added that his team had received a seemingly delayed brief of evidence, which included “statements police have had in their possession since December and January”.

Wrench said he was “quite concerned” about the development as the matter was no “a selective prosecution” and “they have to give us everything”.

An extension of charge certificate was granted by Magistrate Jennifer Giles until September 18.

Jones is currently out on conditional bail with strict restrictions on his travel and contact with his alleged victims, and was excused from appearing.

When he last faced court on December 18, Jones pled not guilty to all charges.

Prior to entering the court, he reiterated his innocence to the gathered media .

“I am certainly not guilty, and I’ll be presenting my account to the jury as you heard this morning,” Jones said. “These allegations are all either baseless or they distort the truth. Prior to my arrest, I was given no opportunity by police to answer any of these allegations. I never indecently assaulted these people.

“The law assumes I am not guilty, and I am not guilty… I am emphatic that I’ll be defending every charge before a jury in due course.”

