Lydia Jupp
November 13, 2025
Deadloch Season 2 Announced For Early 2025
The second season of Deadloch has been announced, marking the hotly anticipated return for the women-led and created dark comedy.

Created by the ever-brilliant Kates- Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan- and starring Kate Box and Madeleine Sami, season 2 of Deadloch is set to hit our screens on March 20, 2026.

This time, our detective duo are a little further north.

“Forget Tassie Noir – Deadloch is entering its Tropical Gothic era,” the official synopsis reads. “Detectives Dulcie Collins (Box) and Eddie Redcliffe (Sami) are in Australia’s sweltering Top End, aka the Northern Territory, investigating the death of Eddie’s former policing partner, Bushy.

“But when the body of a local icon is discovered in a remote town, they are flung into a sweatier, stickier, croc-ier crime case.”

The season is set in the fictional town of Barra Creek in the Northern Territory, promising verdant tropical canopies, red dirt roads that stretch into the horizon, breathtakingly beautiful sunsets, and plenty of chafing.

Alongside Box and Sami, Nina Oyama and Alicia Gardiner will be returning, with a number of new faces joining the cast, including Luke Hemsworth, national icon Shari Sebbens, and the acting debut of Jean Tong, whose known for their writing on shows like Heartbreak High and SBS’s Erotic Stories.

The Kates delivered a global hit in first season

Released in 2023, the first season of Deadloch was, naturally, a breakout hit, reaching Prime’s Top 10 TV Shows in more than 165 countries and including the U.S., UK, and Canada.

The season followed as they tried to solve a murder against the backdrop preparation for the town’s annual arts, food, and culture event, the Winter Feastival.

It was praised for its unique take on the small town, detective-noir shows our mums all love to watch, along with its clever writing and queer-centred cast.

The series won five AACTA Awards including Best Acting in a Comedy for Kate Box, and Best Screenplay in Television for Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan. It was also nominated for an International Emmy Award and the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding New Series.

