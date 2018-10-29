—

Lord Mayor Clover Moore is planning to propose that the south-west lawn of Prince Alfred Park be named ‘Equality Green’ to commemorate marriage equality.

The new name was initially suggested by Member for Sydney and Yes campaign co-chair Alex Greenwich.

Over 30,000 people gathered to hear the result announcement on November 15 last year, with many more gathering to hear the Yes announcement across the country.

The crowd in Prince Alfred Park burst into cheers intermingled with tears as the result – 61.6 per cent voting Yes – was read aloud, marking an end to the long and arduous postal survey campaign.

Moore said it was important to have an enduring reminder of the mass catharsis provided at the site of the announcement, and to acknowledge the efforts of the community, activists, and volunteers who made the legislation of same-sex marriage possible.

“The marriage equality campaign and the wonderful result it achieved were momentous for our LGBTI citizens and the whole community,” the Lord Mayor said.

“The postal survey was damaging and isolating for many LGBTI Australians and as we approach the first anniversary of the survey result and long overdue legislation, the time is right to reflect on that historic day.

“I will never forget the moment we gathered as a city to hear the wonderful news, together, and I am proud to commemorate that moment in Prince Alfred Park.”

With nearly 84 per cent voting Yes, the electorate of Sydney returned the highest Yes vote of any electorate in Australia.

Greenwich thanked the City of Sydney and the Lord Mayor for the support and for advancing the proposal.

“On the morning of the 15 November, LGBTI Sydneysiders entered Prince Alfred Park with a mix of intense emotions,” he said.

“They arrived knowing they had the City of Sydney’s support, and they left the park knowing they had Australia’s support.”

The proposal will be put forth at the City of Sydney’s Council Meeting tonight, and if successful, it will be placed on exhibition for public comment for 28 days.

Watch Moore and Greenwich announce the proposal below: