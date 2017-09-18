A ‘straight lives matter’ rally that was announced last month is set to go ahead this Saturday.
The rally has been moved from its original planned location to Green Park in Darlinghurst—ironically both a well-known beat and the site of the Gay and Lesbian Holocaust Memorial.
The ‘vote no’ rally has been organised by the far-right Party for Freedom.
“This is a big call out to Australians who believe traditional marriage is a sacred institution that provides the best protection and loving environment for our kids to join us in protest,” the organisers posted on Facebook.
Reactions have been mixed, with some Facebook users voicing their support and other criticising the event.
“I’ll be there, no way homosexuality is f**king normal,” wrote one person.
“Straight lives matter? Why?” posted another.
“Do they suffer oppression? Not allowed to marry who they love?”
The rally is scheduled between 1 and 3 pm this Saturday.
Straight lives matter. Straight rights matter. Fortunately, marriage equality will do absolutely nothing to harm straight people, their marriages, their rights or their families.
So that’s why I’m a straight person who demands marriage equality for all, who is appalled at the delays and stupidity of the survey, and who encourages all straight people to do all they can to just get this done.