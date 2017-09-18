—

A ‘straight lives matter’ rally that was announced last month is set to go ahead this Saturday.

The rally has been moved from its original planned location to Green Park in Darlinghurst—ironically both a well-known beat and the site of the Gay and Lesbian Holocaust Memorial.

The organisers announced on Facebook that the event has been approved by police, and that there will be a police presence at the rally for “protection”.

The ‘vote no’ rally has been organised by the far-right Party for Freedom.

“This is a big call out to Australians who believe traditional marriage is a sacred institution that provides the best protection and loving environment for our kids to join us in protest,” the organisers posted on Facebook.

Reactions have been mixed, with some Facebook users voicing their support and other criticising the event.

“I’ll be there, no way homosexuality is f**king normal,” wrote one person.

“Straight lives matter? Why?” posted another.

“Do they suffer oppression? Not allowed to marry who they love?”

The rally is scheduled between 1 and 3 pm this Saturday.