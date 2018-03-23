—

Australia’s first ever Pride House will officially open for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next Wednesday March 28.

Kicking off at 11am at Rise Bar and Club on Cavill Avenue in Surfers Paradise, the opening will be emceed by Olympic gold medallist and Pride House ambassador Nat Cook.

Minister for the Commonwealth Games Kate Jones is expected to attend and speak at the event.

All members of the community are invited to attend the launch.

Modelled after a traditional Olympic hospitality house, the Pride House is a space welcoming LGBTI athletes, fans, and their friends during the Commonwealth Games.

Pride Houses have also been hosted at this year’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The 2018 Pride House at the Gold Coast will be the first ever to be hosted in Australia.

It will be a welcoming place to view the Commonwealth Games competition, meet like-minded people, learn about LGBTI sport, and engage in a range of fun and thought-provoking activities.

The space will aim to create awareness about homophobia and transphobia in sport, and to promote inclusion and equality for LGBTI people throughout the Commonwealth and the world.

The Pride House has been organised by Pride House International, a coalition of LGBTI sport and human rights groups.

The launch event will feature the unveiling of the 2018 Pride House Gold Coast event program, and addresses by athletes and advocates on why the Pride House project is so vital.

Attendees will also be able to view two premiere exhibits: LGBTI People of the Commonwealth and Australian LGBTIQ+ Sporting Trailblazers, both making their Australian debuts.

The Pride House will be open until April 15, featuring a different LGBTI theme each day.

The venue is family-friendly, with supervised minors allowed entry to the club.