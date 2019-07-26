—

Nominations for the 2019 GLOBE Community Awards close in just a week, meaning there’s still a chance to submit to Victoria’s premier LGBTI community awards.

The GLOBE Community Awards return this year for the sixth year, recognising significant individual and organisational achievement benefiting Victoria’s LGBTI community.

Categories at the awards include Excellence in Small Business, Media Excellence, A Healthy Community, Artist of the Year, and more.

2018’s GLOBE LGBTI Person of the Year winner Jeremy Wiggins will be a judge at this year’s awards alongside Sally Goldner, Farrah Tomazin, Chyloe Kurdas, Leonard Vary, and Matt Buck.

This year, GLOBE once again aided projects and individuals in Victoria’s LGBTI community with $34,000 in grants awarded.

Further categories at this year’s awards include Connecting the LGBTI Community, Protecting Our Community, John Marriott Sports Person of the Year, Straight Ally of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year.

Speaking to the importance of the awards at the 2018 ceremony, GLOBE President Dan de Rochefort said they reflect “the resilience of the LGBTI community in the face of events this year – from Hannah Mouncey standing up to the AFLW, to the religious freedoms debate and the visibility of LGBTI people in schools”.

Nominations for the 2019 GLOBE Community Awards close on Sunday August 4. Nominees will be announced on Sunday August 28.

For more information about the awards and to nominate an organisation or individual, head to globemelbourne.com.au.