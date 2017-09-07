—

A Melbourne-based man has shared an image of a receipt he allegedly received at Subway recently, encouraging him to vote “yes” in the upcoming postal survey on marriage equality.

The receipt, which appears to have been printed at Subway’s Cranbourne Park shopping centre store and was posted by Facebook user Steve King, was for a six-inch breakfast sub, a bottle of juice, and a side of equality.

“We believe in equality for all Australians,” it reads.

“What about you?

“Vote yes in the postal survey. Do it because it’s the right thing to do.”

Given Subway is a franchise network, the small team at the Cranbourne store likely updated their receipts, as opposed to Subway more broadly.

The postal survey on marriage equality is currently being challenged in the High Court.

A decision on whether or not it will go ahead is likely to be made at roughly 2.15pm this afternoon.

Cranbourne Park Shopping Centre has been contacted for comment.

Found on @subwayaustralia receipt by Steve King, Melbourne 🌈🌈 Thank you, Subway! pic.twitter.com/WEYIdZh8AT — Chrys Stevenson🌈 (@Chrys_Stevenson) September 6, 2017