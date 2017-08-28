An audience member was brought onstage to propose to her girlfriend at queer singer Kehlani’s Melbourne show last night, to the rapturous applause of 2,000 people.
Roughly midway through the night at The Forum, Kehlani took a moment to express her support for marriage equality in Australia and to encourage young people to vote yes.
“I also understand that they are doubting the youth, thinking their votes don’t count.
“If you are registered to vote, please go and fucking vote. Everybody up here stands with you and supports you.”
She then brought a young woman up onstage, who called out for her partner Gemma, who then joined her.
“She better say yes, because there are like 2,000 people standing here,” the woman joked.
“I honestly don’t know what I’d do without you, or our dog – you turn my frown upside down.
“I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”
Gemma then said yes, and the pair were met with deafening cheers from the crowd.
“I hope you invite me to your wedding, I would love to come,” Kehlani said. “I honestly had no idea that was going to happen.”
The openly queer singer then sang her song Undercover, about being in a same-sex relationship despite it being looked down upon by others. The newly engaged women were able to stand by the side of the stage for the remainder of the show.
There was a marriage proposal between an LGBTQ couple during Kehlani's concert. I think it was beautiful. You can marry anyone you love. pic.twitter.com/UEJvBEYQD0
— Wan Nur Syaira (@WanNurSyaira) August 27, 2017
Highlight of Kehlani's concert in Melb last night was the woman who got onstage to propose to her girlfriend in front of 2,000 people 👭
— Matthew Wade (@MatthewRWade) August 27, 2017
Proposal at Kehlani 😭💖💛💚💙❤️
— Rachel (@iraych_) August 27, 2017
RECAP OF LASTNIGHT: the usual @sza session every night before every show, and during my LGBTQ speech about the marriage equality survey, A FUCKING BEAUTIFUL WOMAN DECIDES TO COME UP AND PROPOSE TO HER GIRLFRIEND!! HAAAAY NOWWWW THAT SHIT WAS INCREDIBLE!!!! TIMING! UNIVERSE! AH! I love this shit I fuckin love my job. God blessss the beautiful couple!!!! ✨🙏🏼 video by @davidcamarena
