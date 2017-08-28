—

An audience member was brought onstage to propose to her girlfriend at queer singer Kehlani’s Melbourne show last night, to the rapturous applause of 2,000 people.

Roughly midway through the night at The Forum, Kehlani took a moment to express her support for marriage equality in Australia and to encourage young people to vote yes.

“I’m gay as fuck… and I understand there is a situation surrounding marriage equality in Australia right now,” she said.

“I also understand that they are doubting the youth, thinking their votes don’t count.

“If you are registered to vote, please go and fucking vote. Everybody up here stands with you and supports you.”

She then brought a young woman up onstage, who called out for her partner Gemma, who then joined her.

“She better say yes, because there are like 2,000 people standing here,” the woman joked.

“I honestly don’t know what I’d do without you, or our dog – you turn my frown upside down.

“I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Gemma then said yes, and the pair were met with deafening cheers from the crowd.

“I hope you invite me to your wedding, I would love to come,” Kehlani said. “I honestly had no idea that was going to happen.”

The openly queer singer then sang her song Undercover, about being in a same-sex relationship despite it being looked down upon by others. The newly engaged women were able to stand by the side of the stage for the remainder of the show.

