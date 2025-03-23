Trump Administration Cuts Funds To Seven Aussie Uni’s Over “Woke Gender Ideology”

In a move that could drastically impact Australian research, seven major universities are facing significant cuts to their funding from the United States Trump administration.

The Trump administration’s recent decision to slash financial support is part of a broader global strategy to curtail funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) projects across the university sector.

Now they are targeting Australia.

Trump targets “Woke Gender Ideology” down under

The affected institutions include the Australian National University (ANU), University of Technology Sydney, University of New South Wales (UNSW), Monash University, Macquarie University, University of Western Australia, and Charles Darwin University. These universities stand to lose millions in research funding, with the total cuts potentially reaching up to $600 million.

The decision to cut funding comes in the wake of the Trump administration’s growing opposition to DEI initiatives, which it has labelled as “woke gender ideology.”

US government officials paused the funding last week after Australian academics involved in joint research projects with the US were asked to complete a 36-point questionnaire.

This request raised alarms about potential foreign interference and questioned how each project aligns with US domestic and foreign policy objectives.

In an official memo sent to an Australian university project and reported by Guardian Australia, the US government stated that the halt in funding was designed to prevent the promotion of “DEI, woke gender ideology, and the new Green Deal,” positioning the action as a temporary pause while the administration reviewed these concerns.

The Australian government has expressed concern over the cuts, which could significantly impact critical research areas such as biomedical and clinical sciences.

Education Minister Jason Clare commented on the situation, acknowledging that while the US would fund the research it deems in its interest, the Australian government would continue to advocate for the mutual benefits of US-Australia collaborations.

“Australia and United States research institutions have a long history of cooperation that has helped develop new technologies and solutions to global challenges,” he stated, stressing that Australian universities “punch above their weight” in research.

ANU has already experienced the effects of the funding cuts. Vice-Chancellor Genevieve Bell confirmed that the university had received its first termination of funding from the US, marking a stark reminder of the financial challenges ahead.

“We are committed to supporting our researchers and the work we do here, in all the ways we can,” Bell said in response to the funding cuts.

The US is Australia’s largest research partner, contributing $386 million to Australian research institutions in 2024, according to the Australian Academy of Science.

This partnership has historically been a crucial element in advancing global scientific and technological breakthroughs.

Experts are now calling on the Australian government to work closely with US officials to mitigate the impacts of these cuts and to protect the future of international research collaboration.