Conservatives Lose It Over He-Man Pronouns In Masters Of The Universe

Michael James
January 24, 2026
Image: Image: Amazon MGM Studios

The latest trailer for Masters Of The Universe featuring Hollywood heart throb Nicholas Galitzine as He-man has dropped and conservatives are losing their minds.

Surprisingly they aren’t losing it over the scantily clad and muscled up Galitzine who stuns in his new role in the latest trailer.

Instead they are caught up on one small detail, his pronouns.

He-man is he/him and the conservatives don’t like it

Early teasers of the upcoming Masters Of The Universe film revealed a shirtless Nicholas Galitzine and caught the attention of the world as production continued.

With production officially wrapping in June 2025 fans have been eagerly awaiting their first look at the reboot of the 1980’s classic.

However when the newly released trailer dropped it caused its own storm of controversy.

Despite the trailer being an arguably sizzling introduction into the live action world of He-man it seems many conservatives were determined to focus on the smaller details.

The trailer immediately drops viewers into Eternia, the home world of He-man, where it reveals that following an attack on the city he was sent away as a young child to a safer place, Earth.

This is where the controversy begins and ends, now known as Adam Glenn, He-man is shown living a dull and mundane life on earth, working a boring office job, complete with a name plaque on is desk which reads both his name and his pronouns. he/him.

For many it could have been taken as a nod to his alter ego, (he-man – he/him), for others it could have been a cheeky joke, for the conservatives it seems it’s the first sign of another film gone “woke.”

There’s plenty else to love in the new trailer as He-man is seen discovering his sword, returning to his home world and fighting enemies in a skimpy leather ensemble.

However this all fell to the wayside for online commentators.

Leading the charge was conservative commentator Jon Del Arroz who took to X (Twitter) to lament about how this small inclusion had ruined the film.

“Now they’re making a Masters of the Universe and giving He-man pronouns.”

These people won’t stop until they ruin everything” he wrote.

As thousands started to chime in he doubled down again stating that the film is “just woke because of the gay he/him pronouns” but also accusing them of “gingercide” and “race swap garbage.”

It wasn’t long before more and more wounded conservatives flocked to X to join the conversation with Arroz with his first tweet amassing nearly three and a half thousand replies.

Meanwhile plenty of opinions continued to fly with those who weren’t agreeing with the claims that the film was “too woke” simply palming it off as something much more playful.

However regardless of their views it seems many are keen to catch Nicholas Galitzine in his new role with the official trailer picking up 16 million views in just one day.

Masters Of The Universe will be released on June 5, 2026.

