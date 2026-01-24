Conservatives Lose It Over He-Man Pronouns In Masters Of The Universe

The latest trailer for Masters Of The Universe featuring Hollywood heart throb Nicholas Galitzine as He-man has dropped and conservatives are losing their minds.

Surprisingly they aren’t losing it over the scantily clad and muscled up Galitzine who stuns in his new role in the latest trailer.

Instead they are caught up on one small detail, his pronouns.

He-man is he/him and the conservatives don’t like it

Early teasers of the upcoming Masters Of The Universe film revealed a shirtless Nicholas Galitzine and caught the attention of the world as production continued.

With production officially wrapping in June 2025 fans have been eagerly awaiting their first look at the reboot of the 1980’s classic.

However when the newly released trailer dropped it caused its own storm of controversy.

Despite the trailer being an arguably sizzling introduction into the live action world of He-man it seems many conservatives were determined to focus on the smaller details.

The trailer immediately drops viewers into Eternia, the home world of He-man, where it reveals that following an attack on the city he was sent away as a young child to a safer place, Earth.

This is where the controversy begins and ends, now known as Adam Glenn, He-man is shown living a dull and mundane life on earth, working a boring office job, complete with a name plaque on is desk which reads both his name and his pronouns. he/him.

For many it could have been taken as a nod to his alter ego, (he-man – he/him), for others it could have been a cheeky joke, for the conservatives it seems it’s the first sign of another film gone “woke.”

There’s plenty else to love in the new trailer as He-man is seen discovering his sword, returning to his home world and fighting enemies in a skimpy leather ensemble.

However this all fell to the wayside for online commentators.

Leading the charge was conservative commentator Jon Del Arroz who took to X (Twitter) to lament about how this small inclusion had ruined the film.

“Now they’re making a Masters of the Universe and giving He-man pronouns.”

These people won’t stop until they ruin everything” he wrote.

As thousands started to chime in he doubled down again stating that the film is “just woke because of the gay he/him pronouns” but also accusing them of “gingercide” and “race swap garbage.”

Now they’re making a Masters of the Universe and giving He-man pronouns. These people won’t stop until they ruin everything. pic.twitter.com/cqAYIfRHmM — Jon Del Arroz | Pop Culture & Gaming 🎮 (@jondelarroz) January 22, 2026

Masters of the Universe isn’t just woke because of the gay he/him pronouns. It’s got gingercide and race swap garbage too. All of these studios are the same. pic.twitter.com/dDISBBNCr3 — Jon Del Arroz | Pop Culture & Gaming 🎮 (@jondelarroz) January 22, 2026

It wasn’t long before more and more wounded conservatives flocked to X to join the conversation with Arroz with his first tweet amassing nearly three and a half thousand replies.

Meanwhile plenty of opinions continued to fly with those who weren’t agreeing with the claims that the film was “too woke” simply palming it off as something much more playful.

So, seeing the reaction to the Masters of the Universe trailer, A LOT of people didn’t understand that this is a gag because it’s HE-MAN. We got so anti-WOKE we can’t recognize jokes about it apparently 🤪 pic.twitter.com/YidIoevPS9 — Film Junkee (@TheFilmJunkee) January 23, 2026

This screenshot is from the trailer for the new He-Man movie coming out this summer. I loved Masters of the Universe as a kid. But unfortunately I don’t support WOKE trash. Will you be seeing this when it comes out? pic.twitter.com/sdfZC4kPPm — Mr. Star Spangled MAGA (@4thOfJuly365) January 22, 2026

Was telling my wife that I liked the trailer for the new he-man movie, but I missed this gay and retarded tidbit the first time around. Woke ruins everything. pic.twitter.com/jXi5EKELP0 — The (@ngdpc1) January 22, 2026

He-Man will be woke trash and I will laugh my ass off. — GigaMeteoryan🇺🇸 (@GigaMeteoryan) January 22, 2026

Omg totally.. and he is wearing a pink shirt. Actually, He Man has always been woke. Adam actually turns brown when he becomes He-Man 😭 pic.twitter.com/EmRBAUjg8m — Pablo Holmes (@holmesp2009) January 23, 2026

So he’s a dumb himbo with pronouns, that needs to be saved up until maybe the last half hour of the film when he actually becomes He-Man. The fight between him and Skeltor looks decent I guess. https://t.co/XVAYV4X3h8 — FanZcene 📼💿 (@FZscene) January 22, 2026

Don’t think He-Man would care about fucking pronouns. https://t.co/gRXblBaTH7 pic.twitter.com/ZQNLiqTMhR — The Cynical Crusader (@Cyn1calCrusader) January 22, 2026

However regardless of their views it seems many are keen to catch Nicholas Galitzine in his new role with the official trailer picking up 16 million views in just one day.

Masters Of The Universe will be released on June 5, 2026.