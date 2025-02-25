Here’s Your First Shirtless Look At Nicholas Galitzine As He-Man

Michael James
February 25, 2025
Here’s Your First Shirtless Look At Nicholas Galitzine As He-Man
Image: Image: Amazon MGM Studios

If you weren’t already in love with hollywood heart throb Nicholas Galitzine chances are you might be soon.

The Red, White & Royal Blue star was recently announced as He-Man in the upcoming Masters Of The Universe Film.

Today some thirsty pics of the bulked up star have been released with plenty of reactions online.

Nicholas Galitzine stuns as He-man

Chances are you’ve seen Hollywood heart throb Nicholas Galitzine on screen in recent years as the actor has appeared in countless roles, including the Cinderella reboot.

He has also made several appearances in some iconic queer films playing some of our favourite characters.

Most notably he first appeared in the 2016 film Handsome Devil as Conor Masters.

Most recently he appeared in the film adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue playing the much adored Prince Henry, who falls in love with the son of the US president and is now set to appear in the sequel.

Joining the Masters Of The Universe cast is a different role for the star but if the first images are anything to go by audiences will not be disappointed.

Taking to social media the studio shared the first image of the star and while you can’t see everything, there’s certainly enough to get fans excited.

The close up image shows Galitzine shirtless in the He-man outfit, complete with the chest plate, wrist guards and his iconic Power Sword.

Other pictures released from the set of the film show Nicholas Galitzine has clearly been bulking up to fill out for the role.

With the images dropping on social media, users were unsurprisingly expressing their delight.

