Red, White & Royal Blue Sex Scene Goes Viral

The long-awaited Queer romantic film Red, White & Royal Blue, has sent the internet buzzing with a sex scene that has gone viral – but not for the reason you think.

The story follows the secret romance between the Prince of Wales, Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) and the President of the United States’s son, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez).

‘Gay Guys Can Do Missionary?’

A steamy sex scene seems to have rocked people’s world.

“Gay guys can do missionary?, an inquisitive user on X (formerly Twitter) asked.

gay guys can do missionary? — grace🙀 (@enchantdlovr) August 12, 2023

This resulted in a flurry of responses seeking to educate.

“Why wouldn’t they?” a person responded.

Why wouldn’t they? 😂 — David (@davnett) August 12, 2023

“It’s called the rotisserie chicken,” another person added.

its called the rotissery chicken — Avellaria pedrosoi (@p_avellar) August 12, 2023

One user wrote, “Loving how people are learning that gay men can do missionary. How on earth do people think we were spitting in each other’s mouths before!?”

Loving how people are learning that gay men can do missionary. How on earth do people think we were spitting in each other's mouths before!? — confirmed cigarette (@philford) August 14, 2023

Even Director Matthew López chimed in with an Instagram story, posting, “My work here is done,” along with a screenshot of the original post.

Decided To Focus On The ‘Moment Of Insertion’

Discussing the sex scene with Queerty, director Matthew López said that its inclusion was non-negotiable.

“Part of the charm of the novel is how they really can’t stop having sex, and it’s fun! I couldn’t tell this story without telling that part of the story. When I was pitching myself as the director—you know, buyer beware—I said, this will be in the movie, if I direct it, just so you know. So they knew what they were getting,” López said.

“I decided that the moment we were going to investigate was the ‘moment of insertion’, the moment when Alex goes into Henry. And we were going to focus like a laser beam on that moment.”

‘It Was Accepted, And We Moved On’

He continued, “We all sort of suspected is that it would probably get us an R-rating. And it did! And that rating came with notes from the MPAA on what we could do in order to get a PG-13 rating, and it was basically, ‘eviscerate that scene’. And we were all—all of us: me, producers, studio—we just said, ‘No thank you’. And that’s it, there was no conversation whatsoever after the R-rating came to us about changing it. It was just—there was not even a single email about it. It was accepted, and we moved on.”

Red, White & Royal Blue is based on Casey McQuiston’s bestselling gay YA novel of the same name.

The cast includes Uma Thurman, who plays President Ellen Claremont, Stephen Fry, Clifton Collins Jr., and Sarah Shahi.