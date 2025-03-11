Candide at Sydney Opera House

Staff Writers
March 11, 2025
Candide at Sydney Opera House
Image: Photo: Carlita Sari / Opera Australia

Take a wild and witty journey through a world gone mad! Candide is a brilliant satire about humankind’s capacity for mindless optimism, set to a remarkable score by famed West Side Story composer Leonard Bernstein.

Musical theatre renaissance man Eddie Perfect and the star of Hamilton Lyndon Watts reprise their roles in a production that delivers both first-rate comedy and the symphonic magic of Bernstein’s score.

Candide
Photo: Carlita Sari / Opera Australia

Candide

Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House
20 February – 14 March
You can find more information HERE.

