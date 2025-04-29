Never Truly Naked by Guy James Whitworth

Tamuz Ellazam
April 30, 2025
Celebrate the beauty of the Queer body with artist Guy James Whitworth‘s stunning lifedrawing studies in Never Truly Naked, an exhibition of raw and real bodies brought to life in dazzling and joyful colour! Breaking from traditional exhibition formats, Guy’s brought his work, in celebration of the Queer community, into a more accessible space. No stuffy gallery here, but a quiet and intimate bar, because “‘I want to keep these representations of the Queer community within that community to remind them how colourful, fabulous, bold and inspiring they are!”

When: Daily, 12 April – 28 May, 2025, 5–10pm
Where: Miss Wolf, 85 Marrickville Road, Marrickville
Tickets: Free
Accessibility: Miss Wolf is wheelchair accessible.

