Anarchic Artist Collective Briefs Has Officially Come Of Age

“Circus with attitude, drag with muscle, and burlesque with bite”: artist collective Briefs is celebrating 18 years of their anarchic, fabulous shows.

“She’s of legal drinking age now, she’s off her learners, she’s on her P’s, she’s hitting the town,” jokes Fez Faanana, director and co-founder of Briefs Factory.

To celebrate, they’re bringing their new show Briefs: The Works to Melbourne’s Spiegel Haus for the comedy festival. With The Works, they throw open their glittering archives and pay homage to their years of performance.

“It’s actually a retrospective. It’s a look back at those 18 years and it’s a combination of some of our favourite acts,” says Faanana, who performs as the host and MC of the show.

“We’ve got a string of artists that are bringing back some of our older acts and some of my favourite numbers to the forefront. It’s jam-packed full of artists that are just throwing down their best acts as a bit of a show-off and a showdown; of how far we’ve come.”

Faanana explains that every Briefs show gives a cheeky nod to classic burlesque and old world showgirl performances by opening with a fan dance. He’s very excited that their most “iconic” fan dance is making a return for The Works.

Briefs had its start 18 years ago in Brisbane, where a collective of friends in a a tight-knit, creative community, who Faanana describes as “the naughty kids, the punk kids on the block” put on warehouse parties, featuring a mixture of DJs, live performance, installation and film.

The name “Briefs” was chosen as the party would be a series of brief acts, and as a joke, they decided that all the floor staff would therefore wear briefs.

“So everyone was just in ugly Y-front baggy dad underwear, and it was just a bit of a gag that became super successful.”

From that original warehouse party, a “tight collective of artists” continued to run shows. Faanana took the lead, along with his brother Nathaniel and his partner Mark.

“It’s circus, it’s drag, it’s burlesque, it’s cabaret and it’s wrapped up in the tradition and the protocol of late night theatre. I guess specifically it’s punk – it sits in the world of art that doesn’t have a funding body,” he explains.

“All those art forms really come together and speak to each other for us, and the anarchy and the unapologetic ‘no rules’ concept of artistry can really grow.”

Faanana says Briefs has gone from “strength to strength”, turning into an artist collective that not only performs regular main stage shows, but has a touring party, a community engagement program, an outreach program for remote and regional centres, and regular tours around Australian and internationally.

“We still have the connection and the roots with our warehouse party and that kind of spirit still continues.”

Faanana believes that Briefs is “uniquely and reverently Australian” — there’s a real sense of Aussie humour and larrikinisms in every show, and each main stage show is grounded in some form of socially relevant, even political themes.

“What’s really exciting about it is that we’ve somehow managed to maintain our identity as these little punk kids.”

Briefs: The Works is on at Spiegel Haus from March 18 – April 19. Visit spiegelhausmelb.com for more information.