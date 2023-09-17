September 19-23: Bite Club Second Serve

Justin Cooper
September 17, 2023
September 19-23: Bite Club Second Serve
Image: Bite Club (2021) returns for a second iteration. Image: The Tivoli Brisbane/Facebook

Briefs Factory International returns with Bite Club: Second Serve this Brisbane Pride Festival. The acclaimed performing company brings together the best variety show performers into one incredible show.

Blending circus, drag, burlesque and music all in one, audiences should brace for a fabulous and extravagant show. The intentionally acclaimed Briefs Boys are joined by renowned vocalist Sahara Beck, and will be performing at the Princess Theatre for a limited run.

Tickets are selling fast. For more information and tickets, check out the venues website. Click here.

When: September 19 – 23

Where: The Princess Theatre, 8 Annerley Rd, Woolloongabba QLD 4102

Tickets: $69 – $119

 

