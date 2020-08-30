Is the future looking a bit overwhelming? Out For Australia is a national LGBTQI mentoring organisation. Mentors and mentees are matched to help aspiring LGBTQI professionals with information, skills, contacts and role models to make their transition from university into the workplace easier.
How to get in touch?
Head to www.outforaustralia.org for more information on how to sign up.
© Star Observer 2020 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment