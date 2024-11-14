ACON Presents a Week of Activities for Transgender Awareness Week & Day of Remembrance
November 13 to November 19 is Transgender Awareness Week, which culminates on the Trans Day of Remembrance or Resistance on November 20. ACON is holding an assortment of different events for the LGBTQIA+ community to come together to celebrate and support the transgender community.
Trans Awareness Week and Day of Remembrance
Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honour Rita Hester, a transgender woman who had been killed in 1998.
That initial event began the world-wide observance that is the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance.
In 2009, Michigan-based transgender activist Rachel Crandall Crocker created a positive counterpart to the TDOR, which was the International Transgender Day of Visibility. Now both days are celebrated on November 20.
Join these events and activities to celebrate, honour, and mourn those who fought for Trans and Genderqueer rights, and learn more about the fight for justice and ways to help instate Trans rights and equality in Australia.
ACON Transgender Awareness Week Program
Sock Drawer Heroes & Friends at Laneway Market
Saturday 16 November, 10am-4pm
Petersham Plaza
Trans Justice Symposium, Sydney
Saturday 16 November, 10:45am-3:30pm
Woollahra Library at Double Bay
Sunday 17 November, 4pm-8pm
Cook + Phillip Park Pool
Picnic & Memorial Workshop, Lismore
Wednesday 20 November, 12:30pm-2:30pm
(Contact Lismore Office for details)
Vigil & Memorial Workshop, Gadigal
Wednesday 20 November, 6pm-8:30pm
East Sydney Community and Arts Centre
Trans Day of Remembrance
Wednesday 20 November, 12pm
Leeton Rainbow Pride Collective
Mountford Park, Leeton
Leave a Reply