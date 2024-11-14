ACON Presents a Week of Activities for Transgender Awareness Week & Day of Remembrance

November 13 to November 19 is Transgender Awareness Week, which culminates on the Trans Day of Remembrance or Resistance on November 20. ACON is holding an assortment of different events for the LGBTQIA+ community to come together to celebrate and support the transgender community.

Trans Awareness Week and Day of Remembrance

Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honour Rita Hester, a transgender woman who had been killed in 1998.

That initial event began the world-wide observance that is the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance.

In 2009, Michigan-based transgender activist Rachel Crandall Crocker created a positive counterpart to the TDOR, which was the International Transgender Day of Visibility. Now both days are celebrated on November 20.

Join these events and activities to celebrate, honour, and mourn those who fought for Trans and Genderqueer rights, and learn more about the fight for justice and ways to help instate Trans rights and equality in Australia.

ACON Transgender Awareness Week Program

Sock Drawer Heroes & Friends at Laneway Market

Saturday 16 November, 10am-4pm

Petersham Plaza

Trans Justice Symposium, Sydney

Saturday 16 November, 10:45am-3:30pm

Woollahra Library at Double Bay

Trans Swim Night

Sunday 17 November, 4pm-8pm

Cook + Phillip Park Pool

Picnic & Memorial Workshop, Lismore

Wednesday 20 November, 12:30pm-2:30pm

(Contact Lismore Office for details)

Vigil & Memorial Workshop, Gadigal

Wednesday 20 November, 6pm-8:30pm

East Sydney Community and Arts Centre

Trans Day of Remembrance

Wednesday 20 November, 12pm

Leeton Rainbow Pride Collective

Mountford Park, Leeton