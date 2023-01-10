—

The cast of 'The Real Friends of WeHo' (left) and actor Chris Salvatore (right).

MTV has announced a gay version of The Real Housewives – The Real Friends of WeHo. Even before the show premieres on January 20, it has already stirred up drama after an actor appeared to allege he was fired from The Real Friends of WeHo, after producers discovered his OnlyFans account.

The Real Friends of WeHo follows six gay friends who live in Los Angeles’ posh gaybourhood West Hollywood.

Unfiltered And Honest Look

MTV said that the show would provide “an unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving, and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community.”

“Consisting of some of Hollywood’s most influential and successful LGBTQ+ celebrities, personalities, and entrepreneurs, this revealing and witty new ensemble docuseries provides an up close and personal glimpse into their lives as they perform in front of crowds of thousands, make high stakes business deals, celebrate important life milestones, work the red carpet, and reveal their most intimate truths to family and friends,” said MTV.

Eating Out Actor Claims He Was Fired From Reality Show

Social media users were ready with their witty replies to the announcement. “I’ve been distracted from one national crisis, the House Speaker vote, by another national crisis, ‘The Real Friends of WeHo,’” tweeted journalist Alex Berg and then added, “I will also be honest and say that I will probably be watching the show.”

More drama was in store as Eating Out actor Chris Salvatore in a cryptic tweet suggested that he was fired from a reality show over his OnlyFans account. “Last year, three gays from a certain reality show refused to film with me for having an OF, so I was fired by production after filming for only a week. That’s about all I can say… for now,” revealed Salvatore.

Last year, 3 gays from a certain reality show refused to film with me for having an OF so I was fired by production after filming for only a week. That’s about all I can say…for now 🫢 — Chris Salvatore (@CSalvatore) January 5, 2023

Salvatore did not name the show, but the tweet after the announcement of The Real Friends of WeHo could not have been coincidental.





The Real Friends of WeHo premieres on January 20, 2023.





