Qtopia Founder and HIV Activist David Polson To Receive State Funeral

The New South Wales government announced on Thursday that the family of David Polson AM have accepted the offer of a State Memorial Funeral Service.

Polson passed away at St Vincent’s Hospital on Monday morning, 10 February.

The State Memorial will be held on Wednesday morning, 12 March.

“David Polson was a trailblazer for bravely continually challenging the HIV stigma,” said NSW Premier Chris Minns.

“His experience and advocacy contributed to life saving medications and significant advancements with a far-reaching international impact for those living with HIV.

“I have been honoured to work with David over a number of years as he continued to advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community including later in his life and know that his legacy will live on in the community for generations.”

In 1984, a 29 year-old Polson was one of the first 400 people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in Australia. Less than 30 of these people are still alive.

“There are people alive today because of the courage and bravery of David Polson,” added Penny Sharpe, leader of the Government in the Legislative Council.

“It is a fitting tribute that he has a state memorial to acknowledge his work and share the story of LGBTQIA+ activism in NSW and David’s role in it.”

A lasting legacy

For more than four decades, Polson took part in 28 HIV drug trials under the supervision of his friend, research and physician, Professor David Cooper.

He was recognised as a Community Champion by the National Association of People Living with HIV, Gilead Sciences and Positive Life NSW in 2021 for his services to HIV education and awareness.

Polson was awarded the Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to community health through HIV education and advocacy roles.

He was the Emeritus Founding Chair of Qtopia Sydney, Sydney’s first Queer Museum that opened in Darlinghurst in 2024.

“I want people to be able to go to Qtopia and see our AIDS Memorial and acknowledge and remember all the people who died from AIDS, see the reconstruction of Ward 17 South, and the wonderful contribution of the Sisters of Charity,” he shared.

Polson celebrated his 70th birthday at the end of last year.

“It’s an important year for me,” David told Star Observer in November 2024. “I never expected to get to 70. I should have been dead years and years ago.”

More details will be released about the service over the coming weeks.