Eight More Charges Laid As Alan Jones Faces Court Today

Alan Jones has been hit with eight additional charges of indecent assault, which involve a tenth complainant, bringing the total number of charges against him to 34.

The charges now include 19 counts of aggravated indecent assault, 11 counts of assault with acts of indecency, two counts of sexually touching another person without consent, and two counts of common assault.

The former broadcaster was arrested on November 18 following a months-long investigation into allegations of indecent assaults and sexual touching incidents over two decades. The youngest alleged victim was 17 at the time of the alleged offending.

Jones arrived to the Downing Centre courts after 10 this morning, marking his first appearance before court since he was arrested. His legal team had to escort him to the entrance, through the throng of media, and members of the public that were yelling insults at him.

The 83 year old appeared before NSW chief magistrate, Judge Michael Allen, and pled not guilty to all charges.

In a brief appearance before media prior to entering the court, Jones reiterated his innocence.

“I am certainly not guilty, and I’ll be presenting my account to the jury as you heard this morning,” Jones said. “These allegations are all either baseless or they distort the truth. Prior to my arrest, I was given no opportunity by police to answer any of these allegations. I never indecently assaulted these people.

“The law assumes I am not guilty, and I am not guilty… I am emphatic that I’ll be defending every charge before a jury in due course.”

Details of Alan Jones’ charges revealed

The addition of a tenth complainant is not a surprise to investigators, as police said they were expecting more victim-survivors to come forward since his arrest.

In court documents acquired by the Sydney Morning Herald this month, Jones is alleged to have squeezed complainant’s bottoms, caressed faces, and groped genitals, as well as pulling one man’s scrotum.

11 of the aggravated assault charges were brought against him by one complainant and allegedly spanned across 2008 and 2009, during which time the complainant was employed by 2GB, and drove Jones from the studios in Pyrmont to his apartment in Circular Quay. Jones allegedly touched the man’s penis and kissed him on the mouth and lips. As he was under Jones’ authority, the charge has been elevated to “aggravated”, the maximum offence of which is up to seven years imprisonment.

Jones is currently out on conditional bail with strict restrictions on his travel and contact with his alleged victims.

