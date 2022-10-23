—

The first four shows that are a part of Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts): The First Nations Gathering Space for Sydney WoldPride 2023 are now on sale.

The much anticipated six-day showcase of the creativity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders will be held at the Carriageworks from 23rd until 28th February, with the planned line-up of exhibits, dining, theatre, and drag.

Sydney WorldPride has declared that the shows include Miss First Nation: Supreme Queen which will be a passionate drag pageant lasting three nights. Klub Village, a variety show curated by RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Kween Kong, was also announced.

The other two shows are Daddy, a journey that centers on loss, grief, growth, and resilience by Wiradjuri artists Joel Bray; and Chase, a macro metaphor on Australia’s colonial shame developed over a decade by artist Carly Sheppard.

More acts and shows as part of Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts): The First Nations Gathering Space will be announced later this year.

A Celebration Of First Nations Pride

First Nations Creative Director Ben Graetz has stated that Marri Madung Butbut is “a celebration of First Nations creativity, resilience and pride.”

“The Gathering Space will also be a safe space for First Nations LGBTQIA+SB people to come together to celebrate their identity, feel connected to their community and feel proud seeing the creativity of First Nations LGBTQIA+SB people on a global stage.”

Full Program Out Next Month

Sydney WorldPride 2023 is scheduled to be a behemoth of a festival celebrating all things LGBTQ and will run alongside the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The full program of over 300 events will be unveiled next month. Tickets for Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts): The First Nations Gathering Space are available now.