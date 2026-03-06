Further Delays To Alan Jones Trial As Defence Awaits “Oodles Of Material”

Alan Jones’ legal team has flagged they may apply for a temporary stay of proceedings, again delaying his upcoming trial, with his defence team saying they were awaiting “oodles of material”.

As per the Sydney Morning Herald, Jones’ barrister, Gabrielle Bashir, SC, told Bankstown Local Court on Thursday that thousands of pages of evidence had not yet been served by the police, including alleged “exculpatory” statements.

The former broadcaster is facing 25 counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual touching after some charges were downgraded or dropped in November last year.

The court heard that several of the 23 subpoenas issued by Jones’ legal team are are still unresolved, with the ensuing materials produced under them potentially giving rise to an application to temporarily stay proceedings.

Prosecutors are in the process of refining the number of witnesses set to testify against the 84-year-old. The hearing, expected to begin in August if a further stay is not granted, could hear evidence from more than 100 witnesses for up for four months.

Hearings scheduled in the upcoming months will hear arguments on the legality of materials seized by police under Strike Force Bonnefin during Jones’ arrest, including material produced through the subpoenas and potential witnesses’ evidence.

Magistrate Glenn Walsh is concerned proceedings could extend into January of next year, saying, “It’s a bit of how long’s a piece of string”.

“Some cases develop their own life. I don’t want this one to develop its own life.”

Jones planning to defend “every charge”

Jones was arrested in November 2024 following a months-long investigation into allegations of indecent assaults and sexual touching incidents over two decades, initially facing 26 charges against 11 alleged victims, the youngest aged just 17 at the time of the alleged offending.

Eight more were added before his first court appearance the following month, where he plead not guilty to all charges.

In court documents acquired by the Sydney Morning Herald, Jones is alleged to have squeezed complainant’s bottoms, caressed faces, kissed using his tongue, groped genitals, pulled one man’s scrotum, and masturbated during an alleged indecent assault.

Jones has denied all knowledge of the allegations, telling media outside of the court in December that he was “emphatic that I’ll be defending every charge before a jury in due course.”

“These allegations are all either baseless or they distort the truth,” he said. “Prior to my arrest, I was given no opportunity by police to answer any of these allegations. I never indecently assaulted these people.”

He is currently out on conditional bail with strict restrictions on his travel and contact with his alleged victims.

You are not alone. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual or family violence and needs support, you can contact: