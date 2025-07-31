Gareth Ward May Become First NSW MP Expelled In Over A Century

NSW MP Gareth Ward is expected to become the first member of the Legislative Assembly to be expelled from parliament in more than a century.

Last week, the independent MP for Kiama and former Liberal minister was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual intercourse without consent. The charges stem from separate incidents involving an 18 year old in 2013 and a 24 year old in 2015.

He is currently in custody awaiting sentencing after his bail was revoked on Wednesday.

Ward himself has made no indication of his intent to resign, but the decision looks to be taken out of his hands, with a statement from the NSW government announcing their intent to expel him.

“Mr Ward’s position in the parliament is no longer tenable, and as such we call on him to resign immediately,” said a government spokesperson in the wake of Ward’s conviction.

“Should Mr Ward refuse to resign, the government will take steps to protect the legislative assembly’s integrity.”

Opposition leader Mark Speakman issued similar sentiments today.

“The fact that he is now incarcerated makes that call even stronger,” he said.

“If he won’t resign, parliament has to take every available legal step to remove him.”

A motion to expel the disgraced MP will be the first order of business in the Legislative Assembly when members return to parliament on Tuesday, with the vote is expected to pass safely.

Ward requests more time for defamation appeal

Ward will be sentenced on 19 September. His conviction of indecent assault carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail, while the rape conviction carries a maximum penalty of 14 years.

In 2024, Ward filed defamation proceedings in the NSW District Court against Radio 2SM after comments made by broadcaster John Laws before Ward’s criminal trial.

The case was temporarily “inactive” pending the trial’s results, but returned to the court for a procedural hearing on Thursday.

Ward’s lawyer asked Judge Judith Gibson for more time to consider his appeal options, and said he was seeking to have the matter stood over until after his sentencing on 19 September.

A certificate of conviction could be tendered as part of 2SM’s early serious harm defence, or in support of an application for summary dismissal.

The matter will return to Court on 11 September.

You are not alone. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual or family violence and needs support, you can contact: