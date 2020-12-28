—

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews last week publicly congratulated trailblazing activist, Georgie Stone after she become the youngest recipient of an Order of Australia this year, in what has been 12 months no one is ever likely to forget.

“The honour could not have been bestowed on a more deserving individual, with Stone in just 20 years having changed so much for the better and for so many…… Congratulations, Georgie. I can’t wait to see what you do next,” the Premier posted to Facebook.

Announced earlier this year, Georgie Stone sits among other honourees Janine Middleton, Carlota and Sarah Midgley.

procedures. The same year Georgie Stone was awarded the Young People’s Human Rights Medal.

In 2018, Georgie was named the Victorian Australian of the Year for her continued and tireless

advocacy.

In 2019, Georgie joined the cast of long-running and internationally successful Australian soap

Neighbours in the role of the series’ first transgender character Mackenzie Hargreaves, a role which

saw producers work with Stone to bring her own experiences to the show.

The OAM was awarded to Stone on December 16, 2020. She took to Instagram after the ceremony, posting “What a day. I’m so honoured and overwhelmed and proud and all the feels. It was an honour to receive an Order of Australia today alongside my mum, and to be surrounded by people I love so dearly. It has been

such a devastating year, but this was something to celebrate.”

Appearing in a picture alongside Stone was her mother Rebekah Robertson who was also

bestowed the honour of Order of Australia for her own advocacy and support of transgender youth.