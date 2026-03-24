Girlguiding, the organisation that oversees Girl Guide groups in the UK, has instructed its members that transgender girls must leave the organisation by early September.

The directive follows a previous announcement in December 2025, which said that transgender girls would no longer be eligible to join, as the group confirmed it was limiting its membership to the anti-trans definition of “girls and young women”.

Girlguiding said in their announcement on Tuesday that current members who were trans girls or trans young women could stay until 6 September 2026, at which point they would have to leave.

The rule is specific to young members and volunteer roles that are open “to women” only, and that trans boys and trans men, and non-binary people assigned female at birth, are not affected.

The September 6 date was chosen to apparently “give as much notice as possible”, and current trans girls in these groups can still participate in summer holiday activities before being excluded.

It’s not clear how many children this decision will affect, as Girlguiding does not collect gender identity data.

In a statement, the Girlguiding chair, Denise Wilson, the chief guide, Tracy Foster, and the chief executive, Felicity Oswald, said the organisation’s values and beliefs had not changed, but they “must operate lawfully” and that “living by our values cannot change our legal responsibilities”.

“This is a decision we would have preferred not to make, and we know that this may be upsetting for members of our community,” the trustees said.