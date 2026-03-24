Trans Girls In The UK Are Being Told To Leave Girl Guides Groups By September

International News
Patrick Lenton
March 25, 2026
Trans Girls In The UK Are Being Told To Leave Girl Guides Groups By September

Girlguiding, the organisation that oversees Girl Guide groups in the UK, has instructed its members that transgender girls must leave the organisation by early September.

The directive follows a previous announcement in December 2025, which said that transgender girls would no longer be eligible to join, as the group confirmed it was limiting its membership to the anti-trans definition of “girls and young women”.

Girlguiding said in their announcement on Tuesday that current members who were trans girls or trans young women could stay until 6 September 2026, at which point they would have to leave.

The rule is specific to young members and volunteer roles that are open “to women” only, and that trans boys and trans men, and non-binary people assigned female at birth, are not affected.
The September 6 date was chosen to apparently “give as much notice as possible”, and current trans girls in these groups can still participate in summer holiday activities before being excluded.
It’s not clear how many children this decision will affect, as Girlguiding does not collect gender identity data.

In a statement, the Girlguiding chair, Denise Wilson, the chief guide, Tracy Foster, and the chief executive, Felicity Oswald, said the organisation’s values and beliefs had not changed, but they “must operate lawfully” and that “living by our values cannot change our legal responsibilities”.

“This is a decision we would have preferred not to make, and we know that this may be upsetting for members of our community,” the trustees said.

The BBC has reported that Girlguiding was reportedly facing legal action from a single parent who felt it was failing to follow the 2010 Equality Act laws, which allow organisations to exclude members of the opposite sex from single-sex spaces, and which the Supreme Court has recently ruled to include “biological sex”.

Advocacy group Trans+ Solidarity Alliance has responded to the move, saying: “Inclusive organisations being bullied into excluding people against their will is a profound failure of this government to live up to its promises to the trans community. This news will be heartbreaking for the children and volunteer leaders that hold Girlguiding together, to fix a problem that doesn’t exist without anti-trans lawfare.”

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