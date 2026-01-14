Elon Musk Seeking Custody After His Son’s Mother Apologises To Trans Community

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said he will seek full custody of his young son with conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, due to St. Clair publicly apologising for past transphobic remarks and expressing support for the transgender community.

Musk made the announcement on his social media platform X earlier this week, stating he intended to initiate custody proceedings in response to what he described as concerning statements made by St. Clair online.

“I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

The child, a son named Romulus, was born in September 2024. Rumours surrounding Musk’s paternity circulated for months, and Musk previously questioned whether he was the child’s father before a paternity test reportedly confirmed a greater than 99 percent probability. He has since acknowledged the child and provided financial support.

Ashley St. Clair apologises to trans community for past transphobia

St. Clair’s posts, which preceded Musk’s custody announcement, focused on addressing and repudiating her past rhetoric about transgender people. In a public response to criticism over earlier comments, she wrote: “I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son’s sister more pain.”

She continued in the same thread: “Idrk [I don’t really know] how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt.”

I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son’s sister more pain. Idrk how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans… — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 11, 2026

St. Clair did not reference her infant son’s gender identity in her posts, nor did she state any intention to medically or socially transition the child. Her comments centred on acknowledging harm caused by prior statements and expressing support for transgender people more broadly, particularly since Romulus’ older sister, model Vivian Wilson, is a transgender woman.

Musk’s relationship with Vivian has been the subject of public attention amid Musk’s broader commentary on trans issues.

At this stage, it remains unclear when or where Musk intends to formally file for custody. No official court documents have been made public.

Representatives for Musk and St. Clair have not issued further statements beyond their social media posts.