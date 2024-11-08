Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Vivian Slams Him For Supporting Trump’s Anti-Trans Campaign

November 8, 2024
Image: Economic Times India

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson has taken her father down a peg for actively endorsing President Donald Trump, while simultaneously contemplating her place in the United States as a transgender woman.

Taking to Instagram Threads on Wednesday, Wilson wrote “I’ve thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me, I don’t see my future being in the United States.

“Even if  [Trump] is only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon.”

 

Vivian Wilson slams ex-‘family’ for ‘not having a spine’ and supporting Trump

On Thursday morning, 20-year-old Wilson continued to blast her father and other estranged family members who were in support of Trump, via Threads.

 

Wilson was quite forward in sharing her thoughts about 2024’s election results and pointedly called out the “fucking politicians and oligarchs who caused this to happen”, encouraging her audience to “direct your anger towards them”.

She followed up her remark on Threads by bluntly clarifying that she was “not saying to not be mad at trump supporters/voters” and informed those supporters to “go ahead right now and get the fuck off my page”.

Vivian Wilson’s successful petition to reaffirm gender and distance self from Musk

Wilson has always been outspoken when it comes to calling out the founder of X– who has previously made anti-gay remarks and publicly advocated for Trump– since distancing herself from him in 2022.

She filed documents in order to legally reaffirm her gender, change her name and for a new birth certificate. and spoke openly about no longer wanting “to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Earlier this year, Musk addressed his Vivian’s transition in an interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson, claiming he was “tricked into signing documents for one of my boys”, in reference to Vivian.

While simultaneously deadnaming and misgendering his daughter, he explained, “The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead — killed by the woke-mind virus.” citing it as the reason he aims to destroy the aforementioned ‘virus’.

The Tesla CEO previously blamed the left wing schools and universities run by “neo-marxists” for the tense relationship with his transgender daughter.

Vivian Jenna Wilson is one of Musk’s five children with his first wife and author, Justine Wilson.

