Hannah Conda To Co-Host Brisbane Pride Pet Parade

Michael James
September 15, 2024
Image: Image: Front (World of Wonder) Back: Supplied

The Brisbane Pride Pet Parade is set to return to Pride Fair Day, with a special co-host, Hannah Conda!

Every year attendees flock to the main stage at Brisbane Pride Fair Day with their favourite pets ready to strut their stuff.

This year, joining Dr Nic on stage is the star of Drag Race Down Under and RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Vs The World, Hannah Conda.

The drag darling will join the beloved Brisbane vet as they judge the array of pets on display at Pride Fair Day.

Prizes will be on offer on the day for the Best Dressed Pet as well as the Most Talented and of course the search for the pet with the most X-Factor.

Entrants are open to any animal, so bring your dog, cat, duck or even your bird!

When: Saturday September 21

Where: Musgrave Park, South Brisbane

Tickets: Brisbanepride.org.au 

 

