Dolly Parton Declines Presidential Honour for Third Time

Dolly Parton, beloved country music icon and LGBTQIA+ ally, has apparently turned down the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom, for the third time.

It has been revealed that the global superstar has been offered the medal by both Joe Biden and Donald Trump, however has had to decline.

Despite having some valid reasons above all, the singer feels like she doesn’t deserve it.

Dolly Parton: “I’m not sure that I even deserve it”

It’s no surprise to anyone that Dolly Parton would be humble about her achievements and accolades and news about her declining this prestigious honour is no different.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, considered the highest civilian honour in the United States, has been awarded to luminaries like Jane Goodall, Bono, and Michael J. Fox previously.

However fact-checking site Snopes confirmed on X/Twitter it has also been offered to Dolly Parton, “Today, I learned that Dolly Parton has been offered the presidential medal three times and has declined each time.”

It’s a remarkable honour, described as something that is awarded to “individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Despite being offered the accolade three times, twice by Donald Trump and once by Joe Biden, the country music legend has consistently declined the honour citing a mix of logistical challenges, personal reservations, and a desire to steer clear of political issues.

Speaking to NBC’s Today show, Parton explained her decision.

“I got offered the freedom award from the Trump administration. I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill. Then they asked me again about it and I wouldn’t travel because of COVID-19,” she shared.

Reflecting on the offer from President Biden, she added, “Now I feel if I take it, I’ll be doing politics, so I’m not sure. I don’t work for those awards. It’d be nice, but I’m not sure that I even deserve it.”

“That’s a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it.”

The humility from Dolly is unsurprising with the country singer known for her generosity and support for many causes, including within LGBTQIA+ communities.

Beyond her chart-topping hits and glittering career, she has consistently used her platform to uplift others, without seeking any grandeur and self promotion.

Most recently she donated funds towards vaccine research during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as donating over $1 million to aid victims of Hurricane Helene in the southeastern United States amid countless other causes over the years.

It is unclear if Dolly is willing to accept the award in the future or if it will indeed be offered to her again under the incoming Trump administration.