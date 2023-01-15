—

Jude Perl fell in love with stand-up comedy after watching Maria Bamford and Flight of The Conchords.

“It changed my whole life and completely changed my perception of comedic performances. Both those acts showed me that the format of comedy is kinda limitless and spectacular,” says Perl.

Since her first open mic performance in 2014, this Melbourne-based singer-songwriter and stand-up comic has won four Green Room Awards.

Advertisement

ChillOut Festival 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChillOut Festival (@chilloutfestival_daylesford)

Perl is currently touring the country with her latest solo show Participation Award to celebrate her new album of the same name and will be seen at the 2023 ChillOut festival, Australia’s largest queer country Pride festival.

“I’ll be performing a mixture of my songs from my various shows (at ChillOut). I love talking about thoughts, feelings, stomachs, jingles for sugar companies, 80s power ballads, large jackets, Uncle Buck and Old Kent Road, so the songs will be touching on some of these subjects,” reveals Perl.

A regular at the Fringe and Comedy festivals in Australia, performing at Pride events is like coming home.

Advertisement

The Best Thing About Comedy

Her own life and struggles with depression, anxiety and bullying form material for her shows.

“Usually, the people who respond to it are people that have experienced or do experience those same things. So, it’s usually really nice to have solidarity with folks about the tough things in life,” says Perl, adding, “That’s one of my favourite things about comedy/music/performance. That feeling that you don’t have to be alone with this really difficult stuff. We can laugh and cry and sing about it together.”

Ask her about the best thing about being a comic, Perl jokes: “The best thing about being a comic is monetizing personality traits that were consistently viewed as detrimental during adolescence.” And the worst? “I haven’t figured out how to monetise ALL of my detrimental personality traits yet,” she adds.

Catch Jude Perl at the Hey Hunny! Show at the Daylesford Town Hall on March 11, 2023.





