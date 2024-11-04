Jason Kelce Smashes Fan’s Phone After He Calls Brother The F Slur For Dating Taylor Swift

Footage has emerged online of former NFL star Jason Kelce smashing a fan’s phone on the ground and calling him a homophobic slur.

The video shows Kelce was making his way through a crowd at a Penn State vs Ohio State College Football game, where he was appearing on an ESPN show. An apparent fan can be heard shouting at him to get his attention, calling his younger brother and current Kansas City player, Travis Kelce, a queer slur in regards to his heterosexual relationship with global superstar, Taylor Swift.

Jason Kelce responds by grabbing the fan’s phone from him and smashing it on the ground, asking “who’s the f*gg*t now?” before walking away and taking the phone with him.

Other videos show the fan following Kelce and asking for his phone back.

Although the incident was captured from multiple angles, Kelce’s response is not audible in all of them, leading many fans to praise him online for his supposed display of queer allyship.

Others have been quick to point out Kelce’s own use of the slur, and have suggested that the former athlete most likely took offence at the term not because of the homophobia, but because of the connotations of weakness the word implies.

Neither of the brothers have commented publicly about the incident, although the Daily Mail has reportedly heard from a “close source” that Travis and Taylor were both “shocked” by the footage.

“The use of the word f***** is not OK with him nor anyone. This fan crossed the line… Jason will never stand for anyone insulting his family and he views Taylor as family now.”

Travis Kelce has been dating Taylor Swift publicly since September 2023, who is no stranger herself to queer controversy. Jason is supportive of the pair’s relationship, and has been spotted attending multiple shows of her Eras tour.