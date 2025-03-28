JOY Media Appoints New CEO Paul Scott-Williams

JOY Media, Australia’s only LGBTQIA+ media organisation have announced the appointment of their new CEO this week.

Paul Scott-Williams who currently volunteers on air with Joy 94.9 fm in Melbourne has been successfully appointed to the position.

Paul Scott-Williams new CEO of JOY Media

After an extensive recruitment process JOY Media have announced the appointment of their latest CEO Paul Scott-Williams.

In statement to the media the organisation announced his appointment this week.

“JOY Media is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Scott-Williams as its new CEO after an exhaustive and comprehensive recruitment process” they said.

“Paul (he/they), who currently volunteers to read JOY News on a Saturday morning, has significant experience in the arts and education sector and in building organisations, and developing long-term financial and sustainability strategies in the not-for-profit sector” they continued.

“He brings a working knowledge and experience of the philanthropy sector, strong governance skills and experience in significant leadership roles over many years. Paul’s work as a CEO was most recently for Hume Conservatorium in regional New South

Wales, where he built a world-class music education institute, negotiating and securing a permanent campus location and increased funding and enrolments year on year. He has been a member and Chair of many not-for-profit boards across the Arts, Education and Government sectors, and is keen to maintain strong governance oversight of JOY Media.”

Paul will take over from Con Keramitsis who has served as the interim CEO since the departure Isabelle James who took over from Ange Barry in 2024. Barry served as CEO from 2019 through to 2024 seeing the organisation through five years including navigating through the COVID pandemic.

“The Board would like to take this opportunity to whole-heartedly thank Con Keramitsis for his tireless work as Interim CEO over the past months, for which the organisation is extremely grateful. During a challenging period for the organisation, he has been a wonderfully safe pair of hands. He has helped guide and support JOY Media and all the people who work with the organisation. JOY Media is deeply indebted to Con for his outstanding contribution over this time and look forward to his support of Paul, both in providing a smooth handover and in his continued important role with JOY Media” they said.

Board Chair and President of JOY Media Madeleine Swain praise the appointment of Paul as she welcomed him to his new role.

“The JOY Media Board has undergone an exhaustive search for a new CEO over the past few months. We have engaged with a wealth of wonderful candidates and are now delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Scott-Williams as our new CEO. Paul is committed to the development of people, and we are looking forward to bringing his authentic style to JOY Media with a commitment to elevating and advancing the JOY Media mission and purpose.”