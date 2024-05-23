Next Season of MAFS Could Include Trans & Non-Binary Brides & Grooms

The 12th season of Married At First Sight (MAFS) is scheduled to start filming in the next couple of months – and it is reportedly going to be the most diverse season yet.

While the reality series is one of Australia’s most popular television shows, the series has only recently recently branched out into featuring gay people, and has never featured someone who gender-diverse or trans.

But Yahoo Lifestyle have reported that sources say producers are “actively pursuing” transgender and gender-diverse cast members for the next season.

Application process now ask about openness to dating transgender people

Yahoo also says that the “lengthy” application process for MAFS now includes an entire section asking if potential cast members are open to dating LGBTQI+ people.

Specifically, the application reportedly asks if they have ever dated someone who is transgender or non-binary, and if they would be open to.

Yahoo also reports that regardless of MAFS cast members’ respective sexual orientations, the producers do pointedly ask applicants about same-sex experiences.

They also push to confirm if a potential cast member would be open to dating someone of the same sex, or someone who is trans or non-binary, on camera.

MAFS UK features first trans cast member

Australia appears to be following the lead of the UK’s version of Married at First Sight.

MAFS UK featured their first-ever transgender cast member last year: Ella Morgan.

“Married At First Sight UK led the way last year by casting an openly trans bride, which caused huge discussion and discourse all around the world,” the source – who chose to remain anonymous – told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“Producers are now under immense pressure to raise the bar on our version to keep the format fresh.”