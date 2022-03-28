—

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a conservative Republican, in a bizarre rant said US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband should stay out of “our girl’s bathrooms.”

At a Trump rally in Georgia on Saturday, March 26, Greene stated, “You know what? Pete Buttigieg can take his electric vehicles and his bicycles, and he and his husband can stay out of our girls’ bathrooms.”

In response to Greene’s comments, Comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted “You guys, I cannot get secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband [Chasten Buttigieg] out of my bathroom!!! To be fair I do have a fabulous master bath and we were having brunch in there.”

I guess we can all agree that gay men should not drive Teslas into girls' bathrooms https://t.co/WfUiGmBHc1 — George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) March 26, 2022

Marcus Flowers, a Democrat planning to run against Greene, tweeted, “Marjorie Taylor Greene’s blatant homophobia is disgusting. The people of Georgia deserve better, and that’s why I will unseat her.”

Greene represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She has promoted white supremacy, homophobia, transphobia, right-wing conspiracy theories as well as voicing support for the January 6 Insurrection at the US Capitol Building. She was elected in 2021.

She is currently being challenged by seven candidates in the upcoming 2022 US midterm elections.