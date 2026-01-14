Anti-Trans Activist Kirralie Smith Appealing $95k Fine Following Vilification Ruling

Anti-trans activist and Binary Australia spokesperson Kirralie Smith will be appealing a $95,000 fine after she was found to have vilified two trans women last year.

On August 23, Deputy Chief Magistrate Sharon Freund found that Smith and Binary Australia- formerly anti-marriage equality group Marriage Alliance- incited hatred and serious contempt for the two women, who were targeted after playing football with their local clubs.

The ruling marked the first time someone had been found to have unlawfully vilified a person for being trans under NSW law.

Smith was ordered to pay a fine of $95,000 within 28 days, and publish a public apology across “all social media pages and websites over which she has control”, encompassing her own personal profiles and presumably that of Binary Australia.

Smith says she will “not bow down to the lies”

In an appeal update shared to her supporters on Tuesday evening, Smith said her lawyers had successfully been granted a temporary pause to the legal proceedings, days before she was due to pay her fine.

“I am pleased to say that at 3pm on New Year’s Eve, I was told we won the stay on the orders and the appeal in the NSW Supreme Court will go ahead,” she wrote.

“Being found guilty of vilification for speaking the truth and advocating for women’s-sex based rights is something straight out of George Orwell’s fictional 1984. The book is almost like a manual for today’s evil governments.”

She also claimed contradictory orders had been made by the court, and reiterated her intent to challenge her guilty verdict.

“We will not bow down to the lies and we will do everything we can to promote truth, the safeguarding, of children and the defence of human sex-based rights,” she said.

In August 2025, Smith lost her appeal in the New South Wales Supreme Court against a decision to put in place an apprehended personal violence order (APVO) to protect one of the players involved in the vilification ruling from further harassment and intimidation.

A further attempt to appeal the decision in the High Court was dismissed in December, with Smith ordered to pay the woman’s legal costs.

She has previously raised more than $250,000 through Binary Australia to cover her own legal costs, enlisting the support of One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson to campaign for financial support.