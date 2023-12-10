Melbourne Jewish LGBT Group Co-Convenor Pens Open Letter

Michael Barnett, co-convenor of the Victoria-based Jewish LGBTQI advocacy group Aleph Melbourne, has written an open letter to the community.

Barnett, an outspoken advocate for LGBTQI rights, within the Jewish community as well as against anti-semitism, was awarded the Order of Australia Medal earlier this year.

In the open letter Barnett spoke about LGBTQI Jewish persons feeling unsafe in LGBTQI venues.

A Safe Space Of Jewish LGBT Persons

“Aleph Melbourne was established in 1995 to provide a safe place for gay and bisexual Jewish men in Melbourne. Since then we have expanded to include LGBTIQA+ people, families and allies,” Barnett said in the open letter.

“In all the years of the group’s existence we have lived in relative harmony with the wider LGBTIQA+ community.

However in recent weeks, since the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas and the ensuing war, many of our members, their family members and their friends have contacted me regarding reports of feeling unsafe in the LGBTIQA+ community.”

Feeling Unsafe In LGBTQI Venues

“These people have reported being scared of presenting as Jewish in public and on social media. There have been reports of antisemitism and calls for boycotting Jewish organisations by LGBTIQA+ people. There have been reports of feeling unsafe in LGBTIQA+ venues.”

“Aleph Melbourne’s purpose has always been to stand up for LGBTIQA+ people on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity.”

“Now I am finding I need to support our members on the basis of their Jewish identity. This takes a personal toll on me, as it means I need to spend many more hours of my personal time fighting a different sort of intolerance.”

‘Divided We Fall’

“I ask you, my friends, my community members, the leaders of the LGBTIQA+ community, to think of the ramifications of taking sides, especially when it has direct impact on the very people you care most about.”

“If LGBTIQA+ people are hurting in Melbourne or elsewhere in Australia because of antisemitism, or Islamophobia, or any sort of intolerance, then we are no longer a cohesive community. Together we stand. Divided we fall.”

“Please think hard before you take any side, especially if it’s going to cause division amongst your peers, friends, family (chosen or otherwise) or community,” urged Barnett.





