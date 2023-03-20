Dan Andrews Government To Ban Nazi Salutes In Victoria

Days after neo-Nazis marched in the heart of Melbourne CBD during an anti-trans rally and performed the Nazi salute on the steps outside Victorian Parliament, the government is moving to outlaw the offensive gesture.

“We’ll take legislation to Parliament to ban the Nazi salute in Victoria. Because Nazis and their hateful ideology aren’t welcome here,” Victorian Premier Dan Andrews tweeted on Monday after images and videos of members of the neo-Nazi group National Socialist Network were published widely on social media.

Earlier, on Monday morning, Attorney General Jaclyn Symes told ABC Radio that a ban could be in place “within months”.

Symes told the media that the Nazi salute was not just being used against Jewish people, but also other minority groups, including LGBTQI people, and as a recruitment tool.

Calls To Outlaw Nazi Salutes

Around 30 neo-Nazis led by Thomas Sewell turned up at the anti-trans rally on Saturday chanting “white power”, performed the Nazi salute outside Victorian Parliament and clashed with transgender rights activists.

Advertisements

We'll take legislation to Parliament to ban the Nazi salute in Victoria. Because Nazis and their hateful ideology aren't welcome here. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) March 20, 2023

The Andrews government’s law banning the public display of Nazi Swastikas and other hate symbols in Victoria came into force in December 2022. The offence is punishable with a jail term of up to 12 months and/or a fine of up to $22,000. However, Nazi salutes have not been outlawed.

Neo-Nazi Thomas Sewell, who led the contingent at the Melbourne rally, rejects the idea that attendees at the Keen/Deves/Deeming rally were intimidated by them – posting a photograph of them shaking hands with one attendee. pic.twitter.com/ZHV8QjA4eM — Pauline Pantsdown (@PPantsdown) March 20, 2023

Following incidents of neo-Nazis performing the Nazi salute in public in Melbourne around Australia Day, holocaust survivors and the Anti-Defamation League called on the government to outlaw the vile gesture in January.

After Saturday’s incident, there appears to be growing bipartisan support for the law to be changed to ban the Nazi salute in public.

Opposition leader John Pesutto, announced on Sunday that MP Moira Deeming would be expelled from the party for participating in the anti-trans rally, and a day later indicated that the Liberal Party would support such a ban.

Attack On Trans Rights

Never thought I’d see the day when actual neo-Nazi’s did this on Victorian Parkiament steps. pic.twitter.com/araS5urlep — Charlie XBucketX🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@CharlieBBucket) March 18, 2023

LGBTQI advocates and rights groups condemned the hate speech that took place outside the Victorian Parliament on Saturday during the ‘Let Women Speak’ event organised by British anti-trans campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen aka Posie Parker.

”Trans people deserve to thrive. Yet right now we are facing unprecedented attacks on our rights, lives and health care from anti-trans hate groups,” Jackie Turner, Founder of the Trans Justice Project said in a statement.

This video shows the cops letting the fascist through their barricades to join the Posie Parker side https://t.co/vpMvlacHnW — WACA (@akaWACA) March 19, 2023

According to Anna Brown, CEO of Equality Australia, the actions of anti-trans protestors spoke volumes. “Clearly there is no place for Nazi salutes and signs calling for the destruction of trans people in Australian public debate,” said Brown, adding, “The neo-Nazi ideology and that of the anti-trans protesters have much in common – they target vulnerable minorities to incite hatred and fear. These ugly displays of transphobia are typical of the sort of vilification trans people have to deal with every day and now the broader Australian public can see for themselves the sort of people doing it.”

“White supremacy of this nature led to the persecution and murder of millions of Jews, LGBTIQ+ people and other minorities in World War 2. There is no room for this ugly behaviour in Melbourne, or anywhere else. Transgender, gender diverse and all LGBTIQ+ people have a right to live in peace and safety, without fear of bigotry, transphobia or intolerance,” Michael Barnett, co-convenor of the Jewish LGBTQI group Aleph Melbourne said in a statement.





