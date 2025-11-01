New LGBTQIA+ Research Grant Awarded For Outer Suburban Wellbeing

A $477,590 LGBTQIA+ research grant from the Australian Research Council (ARC) has been awarded to Dr Ruby Grant at the Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society (ARCSHS) at La Trobe University to support evidence-based strategies and training programs for councils to strengthen LGBTQ inclusion.

The research project, titled Out in Suburbia: Improving LGBTQ Wellbeing and Inclusion in Outer Suburban Australia, will run over three years (2026–2028) and aims to explore how living in outer suburban areas affects the wellbeing and social inclusion of LGBTQ people across Australia.

“This research addresses an urgent gap in understanding how the rapidly growing outer suburbs affect LGBTQ people’s everyday lives, sense of belonging, and mental health,” said Dr Grant.

She also noted “While much is known about LGBTQ experiences in inner cities, outer suburbs remain largely invisible in both research and policy. This project will uncover how place influences wellbeing and what local governments can do to make their communities more inclusive.”

The project will also involve collaboration with social geographer Prof Andrew Gorman‑Murray (Western Sydney University) and will combine expertise in LGBTQ health, geography and inclusive community development.

Together with Rainbow Health Australia, the team will adapt the How2 LGBTQ-inclusive organisational change program for local governments, with the aim of translating their research findings into tangible tools for councils. Rainbow Health Australia have existed for over fifteen years and describe themselves as “a program that supports lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and gender diverse, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) health and wellbeing through research and knowledge translation, training, resources, policy advice and service accreditation through the Rainbow Tick.”

“This project responds to growing demand from local councils for evidence and guidance on LGBTQ inclusion, and will deliver tangible outcomes that improve wellbeing not only for LGBTQ residents, but for communities as a whole,” Dr Grant said.

Current data show that LGBTQ people living in outer suburban areas are more at risk of poor mental health and social isolation than those in inner-city areas.

The new project offers hope for shifting that trend by delivering strategies designed for the places many queer people call home.