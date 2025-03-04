Beloved HIV Researcher & Sexual Health Advocate Dr Nicholas Medland Has Passed Away

The global LGBTQIA+ community is mourning the loss of Dr Nicholas Medland, a distinguished clinical epidemiologist and passionate advocate for HIV and sexual health.

Dr Medland passed away unexpectedly in the United Kingdom on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Remembering Dr Nicholas Medland

Dr Medland’s career was marked by a steadfast commitment to improving public health outcomes, particularly within LGBTQIA+ communities.

After completing his medical training, he worked at the Victorian AIDS Council Gay Men’s Health Centre and the Melbourne Sexual Health Centre, where he embarked on a PhD focusing on the effects of treatment as prevention on the epidemiology of HIV in Australia.

His work continued in Vietnam where Dr Medland contributed significantly to HIV programs with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and FHI 360, deepening his insight into health systems and their impact on communities.

This international experience informed his research at the Kirby Institute at UNSW Sydney, where he examined the community impact of interventions aimed at preventing infectious disease transmission.

Colleagues remember Dr Medland as an exceptional collaborator. Professor Anthony Kelleher, Director of the Kirby Institute, remarked, “Nick was an outstanding collaborator. His ability to seamlessly work across clinical, academic, community and activist spaces was exceptional and highly effective. We will miss him, and his generous and selfless contributions greatly.”

From 2020 to 2023, Dr Medland served as President of the Australasian Society of HIV, Viral Hepatitis and Sexual Health Medicine (ASHM), following over a decade as a board member.

His leadership extended to chairing the Australian Sexually Transmissible Infections Management Guidelines for Use in Primary Care, where he led updates to include tests for HIV and syphilis with all STI testing in Australia.

He also played a critical role in developing the primary healthcare response to mpox, contributing to clinical guidelines and training programs.

Alexis Apostolellis, CEO of ASHM, highlighted Dr Medland’s dedication to human rights and health equity, stating, “Dr Medland was a leader in the HIV, blood-borne virus and sexual and reproductive health workforce. He was a true champion of human rights and health equity. He was a passionate, caring sexual health physician and worked tirelessly for more than two decades for his patients and his community. He contributed to ASHM and the sector in countless ways, and he will be sorely missed.”

Dr Medland’s influence reached beyond Australia. APCOM, an organisation advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights in Asia and the Pacific, expressed their sorrow, “APCOM joins the mourning of the loss of Dr Nicholas Medland, who passed away on Friday 21 February.”

“During the time that Nick was the President of ASHM (2020-2023) during the Global Covid-19 pandemic, he reached out and collaborated with APCOM to ensure sustained community leadership for advocacy for key populations in Asia and the Pacific region” they continued.

“We send our sincere condolences to Nick’s partner, family and friends, and organisations that have had the privilege to work with Nick – he will be missed by many.”

Positive Life NSW, a peer-led organisation representing people living with HIV, also paid tribute. Jane Costello, CEO of Positive Life NSW, reflected, “The void left by Nick’s passing is huge for the broader HIV and sexual health and academic sectors as well as those of us living with HIV who benefitted from his clinical and research expertise, care and support.”

“Nick was a former colleague and close friend known for his incredible generosity with his time. He was always willing to share his knowledge to support and advance community educational and advocacy initiatives. Nick made such a positive impact to so many people’s lives, and his indomitable spirit, enthusiasm and legacy will endure as a testament to his life and work.”

Dr Medland is survived by his partner of 36 years, Mark, and their dogs, Scruffy and Nugget.

His legacy as a compassionate physician, dedicated researcher, and fervent advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community will continue to inspire and influence future generations.