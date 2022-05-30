New Yorkers now have the option to choose “X” as a gender marker on their driver’s licences and other State issued forms of identification. 

Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, made the announcement on Friday, with the initiative going into effect as part of the State’s Gender Recognition Act, on June 24.

In a statement, Hochul said, “As we prepare to celebrate Pride Month in a few days, I am excited to announce this historic change that represents another victory in our fight to help ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community.”

She continued, “Every person, regardless of their gender identity or expression, deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are. My administration remains committed to ensuring that New York is a place of value, love and belonging for members of the LGBTQ+ community.” 

Deputy Chief Diversity Officer Priya Nair welcomed the news saying, “As a transgender and non-binary New Yorker, this action means that I can now get a driver license that better reflects my identity. It’s not only the correct gender marker, but it’s also an action which demonstrates that New York State affirms and sees me for who I am.”

 

