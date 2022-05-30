—

New Yorkers now have the option to choose “X” as a gender marker on their driver’s licences and other State issued forms of identification.

Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, made the announcement on Friday, with the initiative going into effect as part of the State’s Gender Recognition Act, on June 24.

She continued, “Every person, regardless of their gender identity or expression, deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are. My administration remains committed to ensuring that New York is a place of value, love and belonging for members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Historic day at the DMV! @Govkathyhochul announced New Yorkers can now choose “x” as a gender marker on their photo ID. We had the privilege of presenting the very first New Yorkers with their new IDs. Thank you to everyone who made today possible! https://t.co/tzes6Sb0AO pic.twitter.com/f1XFZaaC5r — NYS DMV (@nysdmv) May 27, 2022

Deputy Chief Diversity Officer Priya Nair welcomed the news saying, “As a transgender and non-binary New Yorker, this action means that I can now get a driver license that better reflects my identity. It’s not only the correct gender marker, but it’s also an action which demonstrates that New York State affirms and sees me for who I am.”