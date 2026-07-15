Older LGBTQIA+ Australians Are Being Urged To Share Their Home Care Experiences

LGBTQIA+ ageing advocacy organisation GRAI is calling on older community members, their partners, carers and chosen family to speak up about their experiences of home care, as the Federal Government’s new Support at Home Program comes under review.

GRAI (GLBTI Rights in Ageing Inc.) wants to hear directly from LGBTQIA+ people about what is working, what isn’t, and what needs to change. Community stories that are shared will help inform the organisation’s submission to the Senate inquiry examining the program.

GRAI Chair David Gibson said the decisions being made now could shape the way older Australians receive care and support for years to come.

“For many older LGBTI people, staying at home is about much more than practical assistance. It’s about feeling safe, being treated with dignity and remaining connected to the people and communities that matter to us,” Gibson told Star Observer.

“We also know that partners, carers and chosen family often see the aged care system from a different perspective. Their experiences are just as important in helping government understand what is working well and where change is needed.”

Here’s how to share your story with GRAI

While GRAI is encouraging responses from across the LGBTQIA+ community, the organisation is particularly seeking stories from older trans and gender diverse people, as well as the carers and chosen family who support them.

“For many older trans people, inviting support workers into their home can feel deeply personal. Home is often the one place where people feel safest to live authentically. We want to understand what helps people feel respected and safe, and what changes are needed so no one feels they have to hide who they are in order to receive care.”

Community members can share experiences of currently receiving home care, previously accessing services, supporting someone who receives care, or even considering home care for the future.

The organisation wants to know whether LGBTQIA+ people have felt safe being themselves while receiving services, whether your identity and preferences have been respected, and what would help older community members continue living independently at home.

GRAI is hoping people can share the answers to questions such as:

What has your experience of home care been like?

What has worked well?

What challenges have you faced?

Have you or the person you support felt safe to be yourselves when receiving services?

If you are an older transgender or gender diverse person, or support someone who is, have your identity and preferences been respected by service providers?

What would help older LGBTQIA+ people remain living independently at home?

What do you want the Australian Government to understand about ageing as an older LGBTQIA+ person, or about supporting someone who is?

Stories can be shared confidentially, with identifying details removed if requested, and personal information will only be used with permission.

“Whether your experience has been positive, challenging or somewhere in between, your story can help shape a system that better supports older LGBTI Australians to age safely, with dignity and as themselves. We encourage older people, carers and chosen family alike to have their say.”

Submissions must be emailed to chair@grai.org.au with the subject line ‘Support at Home Inquiry’ by Friday 24 July 2026.