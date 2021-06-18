—

Tough day at the office? Spare a thought for Pauline Hanson. Mere days after One Nation’s motion against medical treatment for transgender children was defeated in the Senate, in bizarre scenes, Hanson appeared to forget her own birthday as she argued for an amendment to superannuation legislation.

The bills passed by the Senate aimed to prevent underperforming funds from recruiting new members, and to prevent the creation of duplicate accounts. Under the changes, Hanson who is 67 is now entitled to a $30,000 pay rise.

When defending herself against allegations she wanted a ‘nice little pay rise’ from the proposed changes to superannuation, Hanson angrily clapped back. “Just because you’re 67 and you’re of a retirement age – which I am proud to say, I am 67 years of age, and I turned 67 yesterday.”

Problem is, yesterday was not Hanson’s birthday….

First to point out the discretion in Hanson’s statement, Labor Senator Murray Watt rightly asked her to please explain.

“I’d like to begin by wishing Senator Hanson a happy birthday. I didn’t actually realise it was your birthday yesterday, Senator Hanson,”

“That even further explains your actions in moving this amendment. When I spoke on this last night, I realised that you were 67 and that that was the reason you were trying to move a tax benefit for people who are 67 or older.”

“What I didn’t realise was that you were moving the amendment to benefit 67-year-olds on the day you turned 67. That is ingenious!” Watt added.

“How long did you spend working out how you could manipulate the system to give yourself a pay rise on your birthday? I’ve heard of a lot of people out there who like to buy themselves a birthday present on their birthday because they’re not sure what they’re going to get.”

Shortly after the Senate hearing, Watt took to twitter, posting “Pauline Hanson has moved an amendment to the Govt’s super legislation which will give her a $30,000 pay rise. It only applies to high income earners who are 67. Pauline Hanson is 67.”

Clarifying that her birthday is in fact on May 27, Hanson responded “Misrepresentation: Senator Watt said I’ve circulated this on my birthday,” Hanson responded.

“My birthday was last month, this [amendment] was not circulated on my birthday, so it’s basically misrepresentation, telling a lie.”

It was then up to temporary chair Glenn Sterle was to step in and point out that Hanson had in fact stated that her birthday was yesterday.

“Yesterday was not my birthday, so you are wrong, I’m sure you’ve realised that… My birthday was last month” Hanson responded.