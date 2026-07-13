Remember When Sam Neill Called Out The Australian Government Over Delaying Marriage Equality?

In the wake of the very sad news that actor Sam Neill has died at the age of 78, it’s worth remembering a particularly gratifying moment of his staunch LGBTQIA+ allyship in relation to the equal marriage campaign.

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau [extended family group] of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia,” said the social media post announcing his death.

“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.”

Neill, best known for his hot, tiny shorts-wearing palaeontologist character Alan Grant from Jurassic Park, was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in 2022 – however it is unclear the cause of his death.

“The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free,” the post said, with Neill’s loved ones adding “they would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care.”

Since his passing, many clips of the actor have been circulating on social media, including a TODAY clip from 2016 with Karl Stefanovic (back when he had a job) where Neill became incensed about Australia’s lack of marriage equality. The Kiwi actor’s own country passed marriage equality back in 2013.

He appeared on the show during a break in filming Thor Ragnarok on the Gold Coast, in which he was playing a small comedic part.

“I can’t believe in fact that we’re talking about this at all,” Sam said in the “Mixed Grill” segment.

“It’s such a small issue – 64 percent of Australians are for marriage equality, most politicians are for marriage equality, and I don’t think it’s any business of anyone’s who should get married and who shouldn’t.”

In 2016 the equal marriage campaign was at a frustrating point, with Malcolm Turnbull about to introduce the plebiscite, and opposition leader Bill Shorten attempting to block it in favour for a parliamentary free vote. Public sentiment in favour of equal marriage was high.

“So why don’t they just get up and pass the bill? What’s the matter with this constipated parliament?”

Instead of just “passing the bill”, the LGBTQIA+ community was put through the indignity of having our rights to marry debated and voted on in public. It was the first time in Australia’s history that an issue of human rights was to be decided by popular survey. It would have been far less damaging if the “constipated parliament” had simply listened to Sam Neill, who seems to have a history of being very right.

Vale.